HUNTINGTON — St. Mary's Occupational Medicine has relocated to St. Mary's Urgent Care, 2827 5th Ave., Huntington. Effective Friday, the facility will be known as St. Mary's Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine.

St. Mary's Occupational Medicine team, led by Dr. Allen Young, helps keep the region's workforce healthy and productive with an eye toward pre-placement testing and hands-on active management of work-related injuries from start to finish.

Each case is handled individually with a coordinated approach between employee and employer to ensure all goes well for both.

For more information, call 304-399-7850.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.