HUNTINGTON — St. Mary's Occupational Medicine has relocated to St. Mary's Urgent Care, 2827 5th Ave., Huntington. Effective Friday, the facility will be known as St. Mary's Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine.
St. Mary's Occupational Medicine team, led by Dr. Allen Young, helps keep the region's workforce healthy and productive with an eye toward pre-placement testing and hands-on active management of work-related injuries from start to finish.
Each case is handled individually with a coordinated approach between employee and employer to ensure all goes well for both.
For more information, call 304-399-7850.