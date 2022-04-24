HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s School of Nursing and Mountwest Community and Technical College are now offering a scholarship for a minority/person of color to attend nursing school, according to a news release.
The St. Mary’s School of Nursing/Mountwest CTC Scholarship provides waived tuition at Mountwest CTC for general education courses required for St. Mary’s School of Nursing and full tuition, fees and books for all courses at St. Mary’s School of Nursing. The scholarship is an initiative of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Diversity Committee.
“Tuition costs can be an obstacle keeping minority students from pursuing their career goal of becoming a nurse,” said Joey Trader, EdD, MSN, RN, CNE, vice president, Schools of Nursing and Health Professions at St. Mary’s Medical Center and director, St. Mary’s School of Nursing. “We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with Mountwest to help eliminate that obstacle and welcome more nurses into our workforce.”
To be eligible, a student must:
Be Asian, Black/African American, Hispanic, Native American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
Be a resident of one of the following West Virginia counties: Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam or Wayne.
Have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) in high school and must be graduating from high school in May/June of the current application year.
A student must remain continuously enrolled and maintain an overall 2.5 GPA for ongoing eligibility.
“Mountwest is committed to helping students find their path, so we are thrilled to be able to offer this scholarship to assist someone who has chosen a path of caring for others by becoming a nurse,” said Joshua Baker, Ph.D., president of Mountwest. “We appreciate the partnership with St. Mary’s to make this happen.”
For more information about the scholarship, including how to apply, students should contact their high school guidance counselor or email Trader at jtrader@st-marys.org.
