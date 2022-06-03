Dr. Joey Trader, vice president of the School of Nursing, speaks as St. Mary’s Medical Center receives a $1.5 million donation from Aetna Better Health West Virginia for the St. Mary’s School of Nursing on Friday in Huntington.
Dr. Joey Trader, vice president of the School of Nursing, speaks as St. Mary’s Medical Center receives a $1.5 million donation from Aetna Better Health West Virginia for the St. Mary’s School of Nursing on Friday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center has received a $1.5 million donation from Aetna Better Health West Virginia for the St. Mary’s School of Nursing.
Most of the funds will be used to expand and renovate the school, while a smaller portion will be used to fund a new scholarship.
“Aetna Better Health of West Virginia is pleased to have the opportunity to make this gift to the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation,” said Todd White, CEO of Aetna Better Health of West Virginia.
“Our organization recognizes the need for well-trained medical professionals in our state and the outstanding work done by St. Mary’s School of Nursing to help fill that need,” White said.
The school plans to renovate the current space including creating larger classrooms and upgrading equipment. The expected expansion should be able to support 20 new nursing students.
“We are excited about the future opportunities for our nursing students that have been made possible by this gift,” Angie Swearingen, chief operating officer for St. Mary’s Medical Center, said.
Dr. Joey Trader, vice president of the School of Nursing, believes the donation will help address the current nursing shortage. He said the new scholarship will help potential students with the biggest reason students cannot attend — the price.
Trader mentioned the new program within the School of Nursing that places 24 soon-to-graduate nurses and puts them by the bedside to get into the workforce sooner.
Trader believes the donation will not be a quick fix to the issues facing the nursing industry, but will help the school to address these issues before future generations walk through their doors.
St. Mary’s School of Nursing is the oldest nursing program still in operation in West Virginia and was founded in 1926. The degree awarded is an associate degree of science in nursing from Marshall University.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.