HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s School of Nursing is waiving the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) program admission requirement for the class beginning January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiver is for the January 2021 application cycle only and is not a permanent change. All applicants must still meet all other admission requirements for the program.
“We are pleased to be able to consider admission for students into our nursing program for January without TEAS exam scores given the difficulty in scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joey Trader, vice president of the Schools of Nursing and Health Professions and director of the School of Nursing.
“We know this will relieve a great deal of stress for our prospective nursing students,” he said.
The school has also extended the deadline to apply for the January 2021 semester until July 31.
For more information or to apply, visit www.st-marys.org.