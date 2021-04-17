The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission will present “Navigating Grief,” a free course for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one.

The four-week course will take place at 6 p.m. each Tuesday from April 20 to May 11 at St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 205. Attendees will learn how to cope with grief and connect with others who are experiencing similar emotions.

The course will cover various topics, including:

  • The definition of grief
  • Stages and expressions of grief
  • How to deal with grief
  • Practical responses to grief

To register, call St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission at 304-526-1188 or email rita.elkins@st-marys.org. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

