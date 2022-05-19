HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Center for Education, which houses St. Mary’s School of Nursing, St. Mary’s School of Respiratory Care and St. Mary’s School of Medical Imaging, will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the center, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington.
Faculty will present information regarding the three schools, as well as provide tours.
Information will also be available about the Mountain Health Network Nursing Tuition Assistance Program. Representatives from Mountwest Community & Technical College will share information about the college and its JumpStart program, which allows upcoming high school seniors in Cabell and Wayne counties to take college courses while still in high school.
The event is open to high school students, current JumpStart students, parents/guardians and anyone interested in the programs at the Center For Education.
For more information, call Joey Trader at 304-526-1416.
