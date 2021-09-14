Dr. Jim Wagenaar is honored by Lawrence County Commissioners for his service as the medical director of the St. Mary's Medical Center Ironton campus on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton.
IRONTON — St. Mary's Medical Center has named a new director for its Ironton campus following the retirement of Dr. Jim Wagenaar.
Wagenaar, who has served in the medical community for three decades, spent the last nine years of his career as the director of the St. Mary's Ironton campus and was recognized Tuesday morning by Lawrence County commissioners with a plaque thanking him for his service to the community. He was named medical director when the facility opened in 2012.
In his absence, Dr. Larry Hutchison will serve as the medical director for St. Mary's emergency room locations in both Huntington and Ironton, according to an announcement that also was made Tuesday morning. Benjamin Mack will serve as assistant director at the Ironton campus.
Site administrative assistant Melanie Kerstetter said seeing Wagenaar leave brings a mixture of emotions but the facility will continue to faithfully serve their community and reach for even greater heights under the new leadership.
"He’s had a great impact at a wonderful facility that serves the back end of our county," Kerstetter said. "We don’t have anything else down there except for King’s Daughters especially with (Our Lady of) Bellefonte closing, we have seen so much more business and it’s a great asset for the west end of Lawrence County."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
