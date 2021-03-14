During the past year, St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) expanded two key facilities to provide enhanced, more convenient care for a larger number of patients.
A new Infusion Center was opened in September, providing cancer patients with the latest equipment for their treatments. The new location, as well as additional pharmacists being added to the Infusion Center staff, allowed for expanded capacity and the ability to serve even more patients from both St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center and HIMG.
St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center and Neurophysiology relocated from the hospital to 2801 South Staunton Road in Huntington, the former location of St. Mary’s Hospitality House. All sleep studies and outpatient electroencephalograms (EEGs) and electromyographies (EMGs) are now performed at the new location, which increases the number of sleep clinic beds from six to 12.
In addition to expanded capacity, the new facility adds several hotel-style patient amenities, including private bathrooms with showers, as well as improved access and reserved parking.
SMMC also completed its acquisition of HIMG, building on their long-standing history to create a partnership to provide an even higher level of technology, access and quality medical services for the region.