HUNTINGTON — Jedis, droids and stormtroopers took over Huntington for two days as the city transformed for a series of special “Star Wars” events.
“Star Wars” fans of all ages participated in costume contests, trivia, painting and more during the event Friday and Saturday. Brit Trippett, executive director and marketing for Downtown Huntington Partners Inc., said she hoped the community was able to enjoy the collaborative effort from local businesses.
“I was just trying to think of family-friendly events. With the symphony and having the movie downtown, I was trying to fill it in with what we can do to bring kids out,” she said of the event, dubbed Star Wars Weekend. “It’s just a good time to spend with their family and they don’t have to worry about filling up their tank and going too far. They don’t have to worry about buying a ticket to a show or movie, and they can just spend time together.”
The Peddler, Old North Arcade, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and costuming organizations offered a variety of activities for “Star Wars” fans, said Trippett, who added that it was great to see so many people enjoying the celebration.
On Friday, community members listened as the Huntington Symphony Orchestra performed music from “Star Wars” films, and Old North Arcade hosted a costume contest while serving themed drinks.
The Peddler and Taps at Heritage got in on the action, too, offering themed drinks and trivia for locals Friday night.
Paint and Sip owners Charlie Barager and Stuart Mohr hosted a painting event for artistic fans at The Market on Saturday, where participants got to paint a sunset silhouette from “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” before moving on to watch the film at Mountain Health Arena.
Barager said Paint and Sip was happy to help host the “Star Wars”-themed activity, adding that it was a great way for them to be out in the community.
“We love to do anything with the community, so any fun events that we can get out of the studio and do on-location events, we’re always down for it,” she said.
Rachel Mullens, public relations officer for “Star Wars” costuming organizations the 501st Legion of Garrison Corellia and the Amancane Base, said stormtroopers had a great time taking photos, discussing costumes and encouraging people to join their groups during the Star Wars Weekend event.
Mullens said they are always looking for more fans to help staff costumed events, and resources are available at the Garrison Corellia website for those who would want to buy or make their own screen-, comic- or series-accurate costume.
To Mullens, the two days showed a lot of community spirit, and she was happy to see people gathering for fun.
“The crowd that we had yesterday and today has been amazing,” Mullens said on Saturday. “The amount of kids coming out and participating has been amazing. We’ve not seen this since, not just pre-COVID, but years before. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen this many people gather in a friendly, fun environment.”
The event was hosted by the Downtown Huntington Partners Inc., a local organization dedicated to working together to make Huntington grow and prosper.