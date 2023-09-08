HUNTINGTON — It’s not every day that over 1,200 people raise $40,115 for a person just because they are really kind. But that’s what happened for Karen Collinsworth, a barista at the Starbucks in the Marshall Student Union for 13 years, last week.
Her co-workers Cassie Gray and Jaiden Horn created a GoFundMe campaign, along with baristas Karissa Charney, Alexia Clyne, Madelyn Witt, Ryan Craycraft and Lily Spratt. The original goal was $10,000 but it surpassed that within 24 hours.
“I don't drive very far. You know, there's no reason to put a lot of money into a brand new car, but I'm gonna get a good used car and that is gonna take good care of me,” Collinsworth said.
Originally from the Columbus, Ohio, area, she moved to Huntington in the late 1970s and says she loves it here and doesn't ever want to leave.
“I'm really lucky to have made some of the friendships and I mean, you know, these kids say I make their day but they're totally wrong. They make my day," she said. "I mean, it's a job, but to go in and have these kids treat me the way they do and, you know, they got students walking out the door going ‘I love you Karen! I love you!’ ... it's a good feeling.
"We all like to make people feel good and these kids just went above and beyond for baristas. I mean they're not really baristas; they're my friends and my family. They truly are.”
Collinsworth says she thinks their friendship will last for a very long time.
