Karen Collinsworth

Karen Collinsworth works at the Starbucks inside the Marshall Student Union. People say she is known for brightening everyone’s day.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — It’s not every day that over 1,200 people raise $40,115 for a person just because they are really kind. But that’s what happened for Karen Collinsworth, a barista at the Starbucks in the Marshall Student Union for 13 years, last week.

Her co-workers Cassie Gray and Jaiden Horn created a GoFundMe campaign, along with baristas Karissa Charney, Alexia Clyne, Madelyn Witt, Ryan Craycraft and Lily Spratt. The original goal was $10,000 but it surpassed that within 24 hours.

