HUNTINGTON — While the lawsuit is still moving forward, both parties in a lawsuit alleging the West Virginia foster care system is violating the rights of children have agreed to meet to discuss possible settlement.
The lawsuit was filed in October in U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia by A Better Childhood, a national advocacy group for children; Disability Rights West Virginia, a statewide disability rights organization; and Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC, a state law firm. The state is being defended by Brown & Peisch PLLC, a Washington, D.C.-based firm, and two state deputy attorneys general.
Lawyers for the 12 children named in the class-action lawsuit cite a range of statistics and charge the state and DHHR with failing to provide the necessary services that will protect all of the children in the state’s custody.
Both sides met via teleconference Monday afternoon with U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston. The judge granted a stay in the case until he makes a decision on the state’s motion to dismiss and asked if the parties would be willing to meet at a later date to discuss settlement, said Marcia Lowry, executive director of A Better Childhood.
“We would be willing to discuss settlement at any point but since the judge specifically asked if we would consider it now, we said we are willing,” Lowry said.
Lowry said her organization wanted to move forward with discovery despite the lack of a decision from the judge on the motion to dismiss as to not prolong a resolution.
“Lives are at stake,” she said.
In the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, representatives for the state and DHHR say the federal court should abstain from hearing the lawsuit because state courts have jurisdiction over child welfare decisions. Even if the court does decide to hear the case, the motion to dismiss states the plaintiffs have not proven as a matter of law that the state has violated the federal and constitutional rights of foster children.
In their response to the motion, A Better Childhood and its partners say the state relies on old case law to make its argument.
“It is a stubborn assertion that requires ignoring — as Defendants do — the last thirty years of child welfare jurisprudence, including the ever-growing precedent set by courts across the country recognizing the constitutional implications of child welfare policies and practices that jeopardize foster children’s safety and well-being,” the plaintiff’s motion reads. “Defendants themselves admit that ‘the number of children in foster care in West Virginia has increased by a staggering 80 percent’ between 2010 and 2017... And yet, Defendants rely almost exclusively on case law from the 1980s and 1990s to evade their legal responsibilities to those children.”
The response says the lawsuit is not challenging decisions made by state courts, such as whether neglect or abuse by a parent occurred, but the systematic administrative decisions made by DHHR.
The state has until Jan. 13 to file a response to the plaintiff’s counter.
DHHR is currently facing a separate lawsuit filed by a former ward of the state who says the state “improperly and recklessly” placed her with her father, who had a history of perpetrating abuse. The plaintiff, now 21, ended up impregnated by her father when she was 11.