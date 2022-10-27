The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve a state takeover of the Logan County school system after the findings of a special onsite review were released.

The members of the state board met in special session Thursday morning to hear the results of the state’s special circumstance review of Logan County Schools, which was performed Sept. 15 by state officials. The report detailed widespread issues and noncompliance in numerous focus areas including executive leadership, county board members, central office staff and finances.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.