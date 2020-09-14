CHARLESTON — As West Virginia enters week two of school, Gov. Jim Justice on Monday met with his team of advisors to discuss even more changes to the map that guides what school looks like.
Justice and his team met at 5 p.m. Monday. At his afternoon press briefing, Justice said he wanted to discuss possible changes to the color system, how to help counties with colleges that affect the ratio and to further discuss sports.
Justice said he believes the parameters of the orange phase (10 to 24.9 cases per 100,000) of the system are too broad and unfair. Instead, he would like to add a new color metric — maybe gold — that would go in between yellow and orange.
“Maybe the difference is gold is smaller, maybe only 10-13,” Justice said. “What I am so saddened with, you have counties that have not even had the opportunity to start back to school. We need to try with all in us to do something about that. We could allow you to go to school in gold and play sports in gold. You could play any other county in gold or play within the county.”
Take Putnam County, for example. On Thursday, which is the cutoff for the Department of Education map, Putnam County had only 11.89 cases per 100,000, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources map. That puts them on the cusp of being yellow, but still pretty far from going red, and Justice said he doesn’t think it’s fair.
Justice said he also wanted to revisit testing student athletes. Before the season started, Justice offered the few counties in orange at the time the chance to test their football teams. If they were all negative, they could play, despite being in the orange. All three counties declined the offer, and Justice said he didn’t think it was feasible to mandate the testing of all high school football players.
The governor also said he wants to look into ways they could better isolate college campuses so college students don’t count toward the average.
Justice could not give a clear answer as to when changes, if any, would be announced.
The possible “tweaks” to the school system come after parents and guardians navigated the second weekend monitoring the color-coded system.
In Cabell County, families who monitor the DHHR map woke up Saturday morning to the county changing from yellow to orange. This caused some alarm, as families tried to figure out if this meant Cabell County Schools had to move to virtual learning.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said discrepancies happen between the two maps because the Department of Education cuts off at Thursday evening. This provides the COVID-19 Data Review Panel time to verify the numbers, check whether cases are from the congregate setting or community, ensure their are no duplicates and allocate cases to appropriate counties.
The review process changed Calhoun County from orange to yellow this past weekend.
The school map is updated at 5 p.m. every Saturday.
There were 121 new positive cases reported Monday, and nine new COVID-19 related deaths: a 91-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old man from Grant County, a 66-year-old man from Harrison County, an 86-year-old man from Harrison County, a 76-year-old man from Harrison County, a 75-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and an 83-year-old woman from Kanawha County. The deaths bring the total fatalities to 275.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new positive cases, patients being between the ages of 29-78. One new hospitalization was reported.
There are 81 active cases in the county out of a total 566.
Statewide, 1,079 new positive cases were reported, and only four new deaths.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed into law House Bill 606, which ensures civil immunity to individuals, schools, health care providers, businesses, and other entities from lawsuits arising from exposure, transmission, or contraction of COVID-19.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 10 new positive cases: a 24-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, a 41-year-old man, a 56-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.
The health department also reported one of Saturday’s 10 positives was actually found to be a resident of Greenup County, so it has been removed from the total count.
There are 98 active cases in the county out of a total 358. Statewide, 342 new positive cases were reported, and five new deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear released the latest plan for Kentucky schools, which gives more control to local school districts to decide the mode of schooling.
Like West Virginia, a color-coded map showing incidence rates will provide districts with corresponding guidance. It will be updated every Thursday evening.
Schools in green and yellow areas essentially follow previous guidance from the state. Schools in an orange zone should take enhanced measures, including more aggressive crowd limits, and should consider a variety of factors to determine what mode of instruction they should use.
If a county reaches red, then both in-person instruction should be suspended the following week and only remote learning should occur. Schools may still use small groups per department of ed guidance for special circumstances.