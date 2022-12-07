CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will host a competition next year to encourage veterans to develop business plans regarding agriculture.
The Veteran and Heroes to Agriculture Pitch Competition in March 2023 will provide funding capital investments for agriculture-related business ideas from veterans.
Competitors will give five-minute presentations to a panel of judges explaining how the prize money could build or improve their agribusiness. The winner will receive $10,000; five runners-up, $5,000 each; and 10 others, $2,500.
Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said the competition is a great opportunity for someone to be rewarded for their efforts.
“The largest barrier to entry for any inspiring farmer is capital,” he said. “We hope to utilize program dollars to invest in small business owners looking to make their mark on West Virginia agriculture.”
Finalists for the competition will be selected via applications describing their operations and future plans. Those selected as finalists will meet March 11 at Cedar Lakes Conference Center to pitch their ideas to the judges. The finalists will have access to a “pitch coach” through the WVU Launch Lab to help them organize presentations.
Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Manager Sierra Cox said the program is looking for pitches for ventures that will help the veterans and heroes community as well as the state of West Virginia.
“Whether the contestants are looking to build a new barn, buy equipment or install fencing, the prize money can be used for capital improvements to make their dreams come true,” she said.
Applications can be found at agriculture.wv.gov. The deadline to apply is Jan. 16, with finalists being notified in February. Competitors must be members of the West Virginia Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture program to compete.
Those with questions can contact Cox at 304-558-2210 or kcox@wvda.us.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
