CHARLESTON — Bob Hansen, director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, left the Legislative Oversight Commission of Health and Human Resources Accountability Monday evening with a warning.
"I relay a sense of urgency because we have been doing this since 2017," Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor, said. "I know this isn't your fault, but come January 2020, if we don't have some good thing that's not just planning, planning, planning, this legislature may feel this office need not exist. We need more results. I need you to get into overdrive."
Hansen, who took charge this year, is the third director of the office since it was created in 2017 and it was that turnover that has hindered the office's ability to compile data or move forward on a strategic plan, said commission legislative analyst Jes Russo.
But Hansen, along with the newly created Governor's Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, are moving forward to meet the goals of the office for the first time.
"I hope I'm in overdrive, but I can put it in extra-overdrive," Hansen said.
Hansen presented Monday a draft of the office's 2020-2023 strategic plan, which Hansen said his office plans to finalize by the end of August after a public comment period.
The plan is framed around six areas: prevention; community engagement and supports; health systems; treatment, recovery and research; court systems and justice-involved populations; and law enforcement. Each area has its own goals.
Currently, Hansen said there are too many goals to be reasonably accomplished, so the office is working to prioritize goals, strategies and objectives to highlight the most important elements of the plan. He said reducing overdose fatalities, getting more people into treatment programs, developing more prevention programs and instilling hope are his top priorities.
Getting data to measure and show success is also a top priority, he said.
In the meantime, Hansen said some things are already in motion.
By September, the office will launch an overdose dashboard that will accurately show where overdoses are occurring within 72 hours. The goal is to connect the now 17 quick response teams in the state with the dashboard so they can connect with those folks in real time.
Hansen said he is also excited about "Jim's Dream," or as he calls it a jobs and hope program, which is a job readiness and recovery program.
The first 11 transition agents are now in communities. Their role is to take people in recovery and connect them with vocational training or jobs.
"Last week was the first week that they were out there working in the state, and they got 29 referrals in the first week," he said.
Efforts to expand treatment have also been successful. West Virginia is joined by New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Louisiana in a study by national organization Shatterproof to find quality treatment indicators.
There are now more than 500 residential treatment beds covered by Medicaid thanks to expansion of a waiver, and peer support coverage has expanded over 100 beds from April to 240.
By the end of the year, West Virginia will have 950 residential treatment beds, which Hansen said in his opinion is enough.
"But recovery is long term and people need more supports," he said. "We need to have a recovery system that supports people after they leave."
The jobs program is one system to do that, he said, but more needs to be done, especially for those who don't complete treatment.
"We need a system to keep following them and working with them," Hansen said. "We need something if they leave that they don't fall off the face of the earth. We keep talking, reengaging and get them back into a program. We are working on that."
Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.