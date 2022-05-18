CHARLESTON — As Huntington residents continue flood cleanup from a flash flood earlier this month, a group of officials and experts met in Charleston to discuss the creation of a new flood protection plan.
About 80 officials, including the state’s resiliency office, state elected leaders and national flood experts, are meeting at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for a two-day West Virginia Flood Symposium, which will result in a new protection plan for the state.
As local communities start being affected at a higher rate, the leaders hope the plan will be implemented and regularly used across the state to help mitigate flooding, which could prevent future deaths and loss of cherished items and homes for families.
The symposium is sponsored by the West Virginia State Resiliency Office, The Pew Charitable Trusts and national organization SBP. Among the speakers Tuesday was Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who discussed the effect flooding has had on the city in recent years.
Planning a goal
Matthew Sanders, a senior manager for Pew’s flood-prepared communities initiative, said flooding is the costliest and most common hazard, costing more than $1 trillion nationally in damages and economic losses since 2000. In 2021 alone, 21 states were affected by flooding disasters.
He said Pew research has found state hazard mitigation plans often serve as a summary of the state’s activities rather than giving a strategic action plan. Many fail to account for future conditions and rely exclusively on historic data without considering population growth or changes.
The concentration of residences in flood-prone areas alone makes West Virginia one of the most flood-prone states in the country, Sanders said.
“It’s going to be harder and harder for the federal government to appear on the scene in each individual disaster area and provide the resources needed to help communities fully recover,” he said.
Finding a replacement
West Virginia developed a flood protection plan in 2004, but in the past six years has experienced increased devastating flooding events statewide.
State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, a member of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, said Wednesday he didn’t know a flood protection plan existed when the state faced devastating flooding in June 2016, which resulted in 23 deaths after 8 to 10 inches of rain fell in just 12 hours.
“As policymakers, we don’t need a plan that we want to hear,” he said. “We don’t need a plan that you think we expect to hear. We don’t need a plan that’s convenient or a plan that’s easy. We need an honest plan.”
Robert Martin, West Virginia State Resiliency Office director, said flooding affects the entire state. Martin said West Virginia has too many streams, valleys and narrow spaces to ever get rid of flooding, but there are mitigating things that could be done to lessen the effects. Houses could be built higher, culverts could be bigger and streams could be cleared of debris to maximize their capacity, he said.
He said when looking at Fourpole Creek in Huntington earlier this month, the creek had a lot of debris in it from trees and other things, but it’s hard to tell the condition the creek was in before 5 inches of water fell in a few hours May 6.
“Cause and effect will take a little bit of time to figure out,” he said. “Is it that the stream wasn’t sized correctly? Had there been a slip that occurred that made dirt and debris fall into an area? Or were some of the culverts that were over the area the wrong size? Those are just things we have to look at and keep analyzing.”
The plan’s purpose
Martin said the goal is to mitigate what is going to occur when flooding happens and how bad the effects of it are. He said the plan needs to be updated as to how technology has developed in the 18 years since the last plan was made. He said adding stream gauges would significantly increase ability to monitor the level of waterways and alert a community of an incoming flood.
Beyond that, he said the state needs to consider the uptick in frequency of small cell storms that have short bursts with a lot of water in small areas.
“Those are things that we really hadn’t planned on before,” he said. “A lot of it before was blanket rains over larger areas that affected streams and rivers differently than what it’s doing now.”
As an example in Huntington, he referred to the floodwall built to protect the city from the Ohio River at its highest crests. While important in the 1900s, in the past six years the flooding issues have shifted to being along Fourpole Creek and between 3rd and 5th avenues.
State and local governments also need to work in concert to collect data and resources, Martin said. He said there is not a holistic idea of what each community needs to do and what the state needs to do to put plans in place for mitigation work that will help everyone.
Recent efforts have been lackluster. Martin said West Virginia last year tried to do a scenario-based exercise to work on emergency preparedness, but just four communities participated.
“The idea behind exercises … is not to see how great you are and how everything works,” he said. “(It’s) to see its fail point, to see what actually breaks, and that’s how you go in and fix things.”
Martin said the state also needs laws that will help their ability to manage flood plains and be able to trump other state agencies that might be doing things that would worsen a flood plain, such as someone building a new road or highway.
He added that local residents need to be educated in what they can do to help.
What’s next
The State’s Resiliency Office is tasked by state code to review the flood plan annually and update it every two years. This fairly new code and resiliency office was made to make sure the flood plan does not get forgotten, like Baldwin said happened in the past.
Martin said the outcome of the symposium will be a six-month plan. As next year hits, they will roll into the next part of the plan. He said his office will present the fruits of this week’s labor to the legislative flood committee in the coming months.
Another issue being discussed is the state not being able to reimburse cities and counties for flooding mitigation work, Martin said.