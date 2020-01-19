IRONTON — The Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District is planning to seek state funding for up to three local road projects by the end of May, county officials decided Thursday.
The district named DeAnna Holliday as president and Terry Porter as vice president of the district this year.
County Auditor Paul David Knipp, County Engineer Patrick Leighty and Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corp., also serve on the board.
The local officials also will ask state officials in Columbus to replace Ryan Smith with state Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, and South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin with Coal Grove Mayor Gary Sherman as non-voting members of the board.
The district could apply for up to three, $250,000 projects by the end of May.
The district didn’t get any projects funded last year, but has been successful in some previous years, Leighty said.
“We could work with Gallia County to upgrade Ohio 775” to its intersection with U.S. 35, Leighty said. Any projects funded would have to be completed within one year, he said.
One project the district is working on with the Ohio Department of Transportation is to create a roundabout at Ohio 243 and U.S. 52 at Coal Grove.
Leighty said the project will cost $2.5 million.
The project could get funded in mid-2021, Leighty said.
“It’s beyond needed,” Holliday said. “Trying to get to the east end of Ironton is nearly impossible. Turning right from the offramp isn’t the trouble. It’s turning left.”
Traffic frequently backs up on the westbound offramp, Holliday said.
Another possible project is to add a third lane along westbound U.S. 52 from the Ashland bridge to the Ohio 243 exit at Coal Grove, Leighty said.
The district has until the end of May to submit applications for funding, Leighty said.