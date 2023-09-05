Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Looking to close its digital divide, Kentucky will use a $386 million investment to expand access to high-speed internet to more than 42,600 homes and businesses, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, Sept. 5. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)
ASHLAND — Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties have been awarded more than $14.5 million to provide internet services to currently unserved areas, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
The grants are part of a record $386 million investment to bring high-speed internet service to more than 42,600 homes and businesses in 46 counties, according to a news release. Beshear has made high-speed internet expansion a top priority, according to the release.
The funding will allow providers to run fiber to each location.
Boyd and Carter counties are set to receive $11,254,111 along with $7,502,742 in matching funds, according to the release. The service is to be provided by Cellular Services LLC, doing business as Foothills Connect. Some 2,800 underserved customers and businesses could be served through the program, according to the release.
Greenup County is to receive $3,351,112 and matching funds of $2,294,780 to serve about 500 underserved customers and businesses, according to the release.
"High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore," Beshear said in the release. "It's a necessity for work, school, health care and more and every Kentuckian deserves access.
"During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the Commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet," Beshear said.
The program awarded 56 grants totaling more than $196 million from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund. Internet service providers that received grant funding will contribute more than $190 million in matching funds, according to the release.
The latest round of funding shows the GOP-led legislature's goal of expanding broadband access “is within reach,” said Republican House Speaker David Osborne. He pointed to legislative initiatives that created and funded the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund and Office of Broadband Development.
"While today’s announcement is a step in the right direction, a great deal of work remains to be done before Kentuckians across the commonwealth have access to high-speed internet,” Osborne said in a statement after the governor's announcement.
The broadband awards are the result of a 2021 agreement between lawmakers and the governor to use $300 million of federal pandemic relief funds to extend broadband service.
In June 2022 the first round of awards were announced from the fund. Last November, Beshear announced applications were open for the second round of awards from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Funds.
Beshear announced Kentucky had secured a nearly $1.1 billion federal grant from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program for high speed internet, according to the release.
