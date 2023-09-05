The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Looking to close its digital divide, Kentucky will use a $386 million investment to expand access to high-speed internet to more than 42,600 homes and businesses, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, Sept. 5. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

 Ryan C. Hermens

ASHLAND — Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties have been awarded more than $14.5 million to provide internet services to currently unserved areas, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The grants are part of a record $386 million investment to bring high-speed internet service to more than 42,600 homes and businesses in 46 counties, according to a news release. Beshear has made high-speed internet expansion a top priority, according to the release.

