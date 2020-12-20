HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a Cabell judge’s ruling stating retired Huntington firefighters’ health insurance was not improperly changed under changes made to the insurance in 2017.
The lawsuit was filed by Herschel Marshall in 2017 against the city of Huntington, who argued the city shouldn’t have changed retiree health insurance benefits without the opportunity to renegotiate them. About 70 to 80 additional retired firefighters joined in the suit after the city filed a counterclaim. They were added so the city would not have to deal with similar lawsuits.
The lawsuit said the change was made in breach of a contract because it altered a 1999 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that was in force when Marshall retired in August 2000.
The city made changes to retiree health insurance benefits in April 2017, which resulted in higher deductibles and co-pays for participants. However, Marshall’s attorney said the city should have continued honoring lower rates it previously agreed to when Marshall retired in 2000.
Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard disagreed with Marshall, stating there was no evidence any of the retiree health insurance benefits sought by the plaintiffs were in existence during the CBA or at the time of his retirement.
The decision upholding Howard’s decision was concurred with last week by four justices, with Justice Margaret L. Workman dissenting.
The justices wrote that the “Petitioner is being afforded the same benefits that are being offered to other retirees. Therefore, under (the law), the City had the right, in the absence of a written contract, to modify the health insurance benefits offered to its retirees, including petitioner.”
An attorney representing the city in the circuit court had said there was no guarantee plans would never change or increase rates and that state code gives municipalities the ability to negotiate insurance plans, requiring the same plans be offered to current employees, retirees and their families.
The health care plans are negotiated yearly.
Marshall’s attorney had said the city did not have the right to change Marshall’s insurance benefits because, according to the CBA, they may only negotiate on behalf of current firefighters in the union and not retirees.
Huntington City Attorney Scott Damron said he was glad to see the case’s outcome.
“We are happy to get this behind us. It did create some uncertainty, but this case did settle the law on this issue,” he said. “We are happy they sustained our position.”