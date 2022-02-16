CHARLESTON — West Virginia's attorney general said Wednesday his office has reached an agreement with local officials of how hundreds of millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds will be spent.
The agreement addresses possible future funds to come from dozens of state and federal lawsuits filed by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, as well as cities and counties across the state.
Dubbed the West Virginia First program, the agreement calls for the creation of a private nonprofit opioid foundation, which will consist of a 11-member board, five of whom will be appointed by Justice and confirmed by the Senate. The remaining seats will be filled by one member in six different opioid regions throughout the state. Morrisey’s office will appoint an executive director with experience in health care, finance and management to run day-to-day operations.
The foundation will receive 72.5% of any settlements or judgments, and 24.5% will be allocated to local governments. The remaining 3% will be held in escrow by the state. The foundation will start with a $10 million seed fund, sourced by the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.
The memorandum of understanding was formed at the directive of a multi-district litigation panel at the Supreme Court, which is overseeing dozens of cases filed against opioid firms in state court. A trial involving West Virginia and some opioid manufacturers in that case is set to start April 4.
Morrisey said it’s a project that has been worked on for four months. Through its creation, the governments can ensure all the money goes toward abating opioid abuse and can avoid money being diverted, as with what happened with a large national tobacco settlement years ago.
“It's not always easy to get 54 counties and many cities on the same page,” he said. “But we tried to be diligent and we met multiple times a week. I tried to pour as much time as humanly possible, leading the negotiations on the state side. And I think we have something really, really powerful.”
One West Virginia county does not currently have any opioid litigation.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said having this structure in place is incredibly important to abate the issue of diverting money and make sure it doesn’t happen again in the state. He said it will ensure the governments are serving those who need it most.
“Something that's critically important for the state and for the locality is to have an abatement program in place so that we can ... ensure that this never ever happens again in West Virginia,” he said. “Certainly we've been on the front line and in Huntington. But every community in this state has been impacted by this.”
Before the memorandum of understanding comes to fruition, there is red tape that will have to be gone through. First, the local governments must have proceedings to agree to the terms. Morrisey also said he plans to ask Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the state’s legislature to sign off on the plans, as well.
Morrisey said it was the beginning of something special.
“There are a lot of moving parts, but it's a pretty big deal to get to this place,” he said. “I'm really excited about this. The purpose of this agreement is to abate the opioid crisis throughout the state.”
How the six local regions will be structured, how the money will flow back and forth and how the state will interact with local governments also needs to be worked out. Morrisey said the regions will provide a direct stream of money that facilities and programs will receive. The money housed with the foundation will be given through need-based applications.
Any funds awarded to Cabell County and Huntington in its case against opioid firms — which is still awaiting a decision more than 200 days after a weeks-long trial wrapped up in late summer 2021 — are currently carved out of the agreement. Also carved out of the agreement are opioid settlements the state has previously reached.
Morrisey said the goal of the fund is to abate the opioid crisis. He said the foundation will help existing programs working in the right way by using evidence-based practices. The funds can be used to develop and promote substance abuse avoidance, research, innovation and education; fund law enforcement efforts and recovery.
There is currently no allocation of what percentage those three areas would receive, however.
Morrisey said once the plan is put into action, a needs assessment will be conducted over the next year to help determine the flow of money. He hopes the assessments will empower the panel to decide what is needed within the community.
“The goal has been to have some resources that directly flow to the local governments for their investment because they know their areas very well,” he said. “But then to have this broader state structure, which is going to allow the abatement, the remediation and cross cutting based upon input from experts from these needs assessments.”
As an example of how much funds he foresees, Morrisey said West Virginia has up to nine-digit settlements with opioid firms in the works, including with Mallinckrodt and Purdue Pharma.
Williams said the crisis is very much still ongoing in his city. Huntington had been making headway with tackling the crisis until the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region, causing a nearly 25% increase in overdoses last year and 18% before that.
In its most recent move to help abate the crisis, the Huntington City Council recently approved the retirement of former Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, who transitioned to a new position as director of the newly created Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy.
Williams said Huntington is not looking to be reimbursed for what it has spent on the crisis in the past.
“What we're attempting to do in Huntington is looking to be proactive to assure that this never ever happens again,” he said.