CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials have tapped a City of Huntington employee to oversee a new dilapidated buildings initiative.
Christal Perry, who has been with the Office of Planning and Development in Huntington since 2004, will take the position of deputy land commission director of the new initiative under state Auditor JB McCuskey to bridge the gap between the statehouse and local governments.
McCuskey made the announcement Monday at the St. Albans train depot, where he was joined by mayors with the West Virginia Municipal League, as well as county and state leaders, to celebrate the passage of Senate bills 552 and 722 during the recent legislative session. The bills overhauled the tax sale process and funded the dilapidated buildings initiative pilot project with $10 million to tear down abandoned and neglected housing stock statewide.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan and is held in a fund within the Department of Environmental Protection.
In studying the effect dilapidated and abandoned housing has on West Virginia, West Virginia University’s Legal Education to Address Abandoned and Neglected Properties found as many as 1 in 16 properties in the state are vacant or abandoned. Residential property alone would cost as much as $300 million to tear down.
McCuskey said the only way to solve the issue was to streamline the process and develop a program that helps cities and counties. He said the system created by the pilot program needs to be set up and aimed toward eliminating the problem in one swoop to keep the problem from returning.
“And so what our task is over the next year, the next year and a half, is just to prove to the Legislature and prove to the rest of West Virginia that we can design a process that’s efficient, that’s fast, that tears down the right houses in the right order, and does it in a way that saves taxpayers money,” he said.
SB 552 revamped the tax sale statute for the first time in nearly 30 years. It speeds up the tax sale process, cutting the time it takes for properties to be transferred by deeds by as much as six months.
The bill also creates payment plan options for those who can’t keep up with taxes and rearranges the order of who gets the first chance to bid on properties at tax sales. While county sheriffs will still be responsible for collecting taxes, the sheriff and auditor’s tax sales will now be combined and conducted by the auditor’s office.
It also streamlines the government’s ability to purchase properties not sold at the auditor’s tax sales.
Village of Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, who serves as president of the West Virginia Municipal League, said all governments across the state are dealing with dilapidated housing on some level. Tatum said it’s neat to have everyone collectively working on the same problem.
He said using the pilot program to their advantage over the next year or so is very important for the future.
“I think it’s important for not only us as cities and counties to (not only) rely on the money that the state has, but if we put some skin in the game and we show our residents and our citizens how important this issue is to us, then they’re going to be supportive of us putting part of our budget into that process and working with the counties in the state to alleviate this problem,” he said.
The auditor’s office has thousands of tax delinquent properties statewide that have not received bids. Perry will help municipalities and counties navigate that process to help them buy up the properties in need.
Perry started coordinating the first land bank in the state of West Virginia in 2009 for the City of Huntington, then aided in the creation of the Abandoned Properties Coalition, where she works with others throughout the state to combat the issue.
She also had a hand in crafting the first land bank legislation in 2014 to allow the creation of land reuse agencies in the state. She later became the demolition specialist for Huntington in 2016, and, along with the land reuse agency, manages over 400 abandoned properties.
Perry said the bills are a major step in the right direction.
“Vacant and abandoned properties were once thought to exist only in large urban areas; however, the tentacles of this long-term problem have found a way into rural areas as well,” she said. “This problem is statewide, this problem is nationwide. I look forward to creating partnerships and long-lasting initiatives with cities and towns across our state to tackle these issues.”
McCuskey said the bills’ passage is the “final nail in the coffin” to get West Virginia’s towns looking how they once did.