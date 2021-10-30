State, local leaders welcome Smith to presidency
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University President-elect Brad Smith said Thursday for the university to grow it will need strong relationships with those in leadership roles throughout the state.
Building upon the foundation built by current President Jerome Gilbert should not be a stretch for Smith, however, as his appointment was welcomed by several leaders and representatives throughout the state of West Virginia.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Smith provides a lesson showing that a person from this area can get to the highest level of accomplishment.
“The message to all of those who left the area to advance their careers — Brad left, but he was never gone. He always knew the roads that took him away also could bring him back,” he said. “Marshall is immediately propelled into the world marketplace. Transformation is affirmed as our future.”
In a statement on Twitter, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee welcomed Smith, whom he called his friend, into West Virginia’s family of higher education institutions.
“Brad’s love for this state and his passion to move it toward a brighter future is unmatched,” he said. “I look forward to building on the successful collaborations we have already established and to creating new opportunities that will benefit our shared vision and the missions of our respective universities.”
State officials also applauded the selection.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, also a Marshall graduate whose inaugural campaign received a $10,000 donation from Smith, welcomed Smith to the position during a COVID-19 briefing Friday.
“I know he will lead my alma mater to even more greatness. What an exciting time for West Virginia and the Thundering Herd,” he said. “I congratulate all those at Marshall who turned the keys for that to happen … I really believe we’ve experienced some goodness at Marshall, but now we are on to great stuff.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Smith would be a force in helping the state succeed and grow.
“Brad and his wife, Alys, have continued to give back to the Mountain State, through their efforts at Marshall and the Wing 2 Wing Foundation to spur entrepreneurship across the state,” he said. “We are proud to welcome Brad and Alys home to Marshall University, and I look forward to working with him in the years to come.”
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said Smith was the obvious choice as a longtime job-creator, philanthropist, Marshall alum and native West Virginian.
“I look forward to working with him in our shared mission to support West Virginia’s next generation of leaders and ensure they are prepared to prosper in our state and beyond,” he said. “I also want to thank outgoing President Gilbert for his years of leadership, and wish him well in his next chapter.”
Smith will take over the office at the start of next year.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.