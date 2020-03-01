HUNTINGTON — They don’t know when and they don’t know where, but two things are clear for health officials in Cabell County and across the nation — coronavirus (COVID-19) will spread throughout the U.S., and people should not panic.
“While the immediate risk of COVID-19 to West Virginians is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, in a news release. “It’s currently flu and respiratory disease season, so DHHR recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine. Take everyday, preventative actions to stop the spread of germs, such as washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home from work or school if you are sick.”
The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. As of Thursday, 60 people were confirmed to have the virus in the United States, all but 17 of them evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. One woman in Northern California with no recent travel history or known contact with an infected person tested positive for the new virus last week, which prompted health officials to change testing guidelines to include people who are severely ill and have no other explanation for it. On Saturday, it was reported that a man in Washington state had died of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States.
Health officials have not reported any identified cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky.
State health departments in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have all stated they are working to proactively reduce the possibility of community spread of the virus and following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The immediate health risks in all three states is still considered low. However, according to CDC, due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is important for families and businesses to prepare now for potential community spread.
“We are working to ensure our health systems, emergency management agencies, first responders and county health departments are prepared and have the resources they need to respond to localized outbreaks in West Virginia communities,” Slemp said.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said the department is working with federal, state and local partners to review pandemic procedures.
“Certainly, we have a history of training for pandemic situations,” Kilkenny said. “We are not starting from ground zero. We are simply refreshing plans, making sure we understand plans, checking all aspects of the plan to ensure we address safety of all citizens as best we can.”
Kilkenny said some early evidence indicates the elderly are more severely affected by the virus, along with those who are already immunocompromised, but there still isn’t enough research to give strong advice regarding which age groups may be most affected.
He said he wished he could envision what it may look like if the novel virus arrives in the area.
“We are doing the best we can to update the pandemic plans using the information we obtain about this specific disease and realizing that we have limitations in that there is no immunity to this disease, there is no vaccine and there is no specific antiviral treatment available at this time,” Kilkenny said. “Testing is also limited.”
Testing for the virus will be coordinated by the local health provider, local health department and state health department. Travel plans are in place to get tests to the CDC.
Cabell County Schools is working with the health department to monitor the virus. Thanks to the active flu season, the school district has already begun taking preventative measures recommended for coronavirus, including cleaning all rooms with disinfectant daily; disinfecting school buses after morning and evening runs; continuing to encourage frequent handwashing; monitoring soap in restrooms to make sure supplies are adequate; and closely monitoring daily attendance rates.
The district is also continuing to relax its attendance policy, allowing sick students with flu-like symptoms to stay home without the need to obtain a doctor’s excuse. Should coronavirus become a factor in the region, the district would continue that policy.
At the moment, the CDC is recommending people take everyday precautions to prevent spread of any disease, including proper handwashing and avoiding touching your face. Masks are not recommended unless you are experiencing symptoms of coughing and difficulty breathing. General surgical masks do not protect people who are not sick. More advanced masks, called N95, require proper training and fit testing, Kilkenny said, and those are only recommended for professionals.
Because masks are not recommended, the CDC is also not recommending men shave their beards, despite a CDC infographic circulating online stating the opposite. The Associated Press reported that the infographic was created in 2017 for professionals who use N95 masks.
“What we need to do is be aware the disease could occur, know as much about it as we can and practice good general hygiene — handwashing, clean surfaces, disinfecting — things we are already doing because there is flu in the community,” Kilkenny said.
Kilkenny suggested the public remain calm and flexible, looking to sources like the CDC for updated guidance as the virus progresses.
“This is a situation where the public needs to act responsibly and look out for itself,” he said.
CDC monitoring of the virus can be tracked at cdc.gov/coronavirus.