CHARLESTON — While substance misuse prevention efforts have been well underway in nearly every county in West Virginia, it’s been nearly impossible for the Department of Health and Human Resources and the state Office of Drug Control Policy to quantify how effective those efforts have been, ODCP director Bob Hansen told the Joint Committee on Health and Human Resources Accountability Monday afternoon.
One reason for that difficulty is how varied the efforts are, he said.
To help find some uniformity and hopefully gain some aggregate data, the state will now limit the number of evidenced-based programs that county prevention lead organizations can utilize, Hansen said.
There are six prevention lead organizations within in six regions of the state. Prestera Center is the prevention lead organization for the southwestern region, which includes Cabell County.
The lead organizations help facilitate prevention coalitions in each county. To date, 51 of the state’s 55 counties have coalitions.
Hansen said there is no uniform measure of a successful prevention program in the country, but they hope by limiting the number of evidence based programs in use, it will be easier to track what is working.
DHHR does have some examples of measurable success, however.
The expanded school mental health services program, which pairs community resources with schools to provide mental health services to students in the school, has seen a success, Hansen said.
Fifty percent of middle schools with expanded mental health services exceeded the state’s behavioral standards, compared to 32% of all middle schools, said Christina Mullins, commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health. Thirty-three percent of high schools with expanded mental health services exceeded state standards for graduation rates, as opposed to 17% of all high schools.
Mullins said another bonus of the program is students miss less class time as a result of the program, because they get the services in the school.
Overall, she said officials were really pleased with the data from the expanded mental health services program. Mullins said these are usually started by a concerned member of the community, such as a teacher or local therapist. The state will provide some seed money to start an expanded mental health services program, along with some technical support in conjunction with Marshall University.