CULLODEN — The West Virginia Division of Highways has selected a less expensive alternative as the preferred plan to build an interchange connecting U.S. 60 in Culloden to Interstate 64.
The preferred plan will still displace 10 residences in the Whites Mobile Home Park off Virginia Avenue and one business, but will not require a bridge to be built over the railroad track.
The plan was presented to the public Monday in Culloden Elementary School.
“I know it’s going to put an impact on some places,” said David Shirkley, Culloden resident. “That trailer park, it’s going to displace them and hopefully it won’t be too bad for them. And the one person there on the corner of Virginia Avenue and Benedict — they’ve lived there all their lives. It’s just like me when I had to move from my home place. It was hard. I’m sorry for that but progress has got to be going on.”
The goal of the interchange project is to address growing concerns regarding increased traffic and congestion on Interstate 64 between Hurricane and Milton, as well at the Hurricane interchange. While current traffic levels are considered good, future travel demands are forecasted to push the roads to unacceptable levels of service and delay by 2040.
The project includes the replacement of bridges heading eastbound and westbound over Benedict Road, also known as County Route 60. Crews will add a diamond-shaped interchange at these bridges, near mile marker 32, and upgrade Benedict Road to a three-lane connector to Virginia Avenue. They will also add a new connection from Benedict Road and Virginia Avenue to U.S. 60.
During preparation of the approved environmental assessment, two alternatives were considered. Dirar Ahmad, consultant review section head for the state Division of Engineering, said the two alternatives had similar impacts on the human, natural and cultural environment. The chosen alternative, however, will not require an overpass bridge over the railroad track which saves taxpayer dollars both in the short and long term. The preferred plan is estimated to cost $40.77 million.
“We are stewards of taxpayer dollars and we take that very seriously,” Ahmad said. “Dollars are hard to come by from Washington anymore, so we have to make our dollars stretch to the maximum and use them very efficiently because, again, we are trusted with these funds and we always like to be at the citizens’ trust.”
Shirkey, a lifelong Culloden resident, said he’s been waiting for the interchange since Interstate 64 was built. He said he is tickled to death the project has reached this stage and he hopes it will bring opportunity to the area for generations to come.
“It will make a great impact on this area,” he said. “I think there will be some businesses that will come in here that ain’t here now. I think it will make it easier for the people to travel to work, going to Charleston from here in Culloden. Once it’s done, it will help them get back into Culloden easier because it will take them out of that traffic in Hurricane and the traffic in Milton at this time of evening ... It will help when they build that hotel in Milton.”
His only critique was to build it faster.
The state will now accept public comment on the current proposed plan. Dirar said they don’t anticipate many comments but they do take each comment seriously. The environmental study is expected to be complete by March.
Comments may be made online at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment. Comments may also be mailed by writing to Mr. R.J. Scites, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Department of Transportation, 1334 Smith St., Charleston, WV 25301.