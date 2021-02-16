HUNTINGTON — A second winter weather system ripped through the Tri-State area Monday, leaving thousands without power and leaving icy roads and fallen trees behind as temperatures continue to fall.
On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to the devastating impact of the winter storm, which left more than 60% of customers in those areas without electric service.
As part of the order, Justice has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan for winter storm response and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.
The remaining 51 counties in the state are under a State of Preparedness as another weather system threatens to strike later in the week.
Outages peaked in West Virginia at more than 97,000 Tuesday morning, with 85,000 new outages related to the most recent ice storm Monday night, when the storm knocked out power to 12 substations and nearly 50 distribution circuits, said Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye in an email.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 32,291 Appalachian Power customers are without service in Cabell County, as well as 18,169 in Wayne; 12,821 in Putnam; 7,424 in Lincoln; 4,439 in Jackson; 3,665 in Mason; and 1,847 Kanawha.
Nearly 2,600 workers are in place in damaged areas and to restore electric service caused by the storms, including crews who traveled from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to help local workers and contractors repair damage.
Road and work conditions for those crews are hazardous, with new ice accumulation on roads, poles, wires and trees and another weather system expected to bring wet snow later this week in areas already affected by the ice storms, Moye said, which is likely to stick on trees and lines that have ice on them, adding more weight.
Bill Elliot, an EMS worker for more than three decades in Lawrence County, Ohio, said even he was surprised by the damage brought by the storm Monday night, but was proud of first responders' efforts despite the unfavorable conditions.
“Our county first responders worked their tails off last night and will continue into the day and night again today,” Elliott said. “We have two squads stranded out in the county because of downed trees.”
Several roads in Lawrence County remain closed due to downed trees and powerlines. Motorists should check OHGO.com or the OHGO mobile app for updated traffic information.
Emergency response crews in Wayne County, West Virginia, said they were having difficulty getting to and transporting other patients as trees blocked many main and secondary roadways.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday the state is taking necessary steps to clear roads and respond to the state of emergency brought on by winter storms.
“Front-line emergency responders continue to work hard to clear roads, trees and branches and support communities across the commonwealth as needed — including Kentucky National Guard soldiers and Kentucky State Police troopers providing wellness checks in counties suffering power outages,” Gov. Beshear said. “We remind Kentuckians to please stay off the roads if possible. They are slick and dangerous.”
As of noon, there were approximately 145,000 Kentucky customers without power, with numerous counties reporting downed trees.
With temperature expected to stay below freezing until Thursday, more ice could develop on roads and those that are already snow covered will likely stay that way for several days, and there could be more wintry weather on its way.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Winter Storm Watch from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 until 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 for portions of central, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow accumulations of over 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze also possible in the region.
Some West Virginia American Water could experience intermittent service outages or low water pressure as a result of continued power outages across the region.
The company alerted its customers with a phone call Tuesday afternoon and said they are working closely with other utility crews and deploying generators as needed to maintain water service in some areas.
Those who have experienced low water pressure or loss of service for any period of time should operate under a boil water advisory for at least 24 hours following the incident. WVAM stated they would notify customers when all operations return to normal.