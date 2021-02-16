HUNTINGTON — A second winter weather system ripped through the Tri-State area Monday night, cutting off electricity for tens of thousands of customers and leaving icy roads and fallen trees behind as temperatures continued to fall.
On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to the devastating impact of the winter storm, which left more than 60% of customers in those areas without power.
Outages peaked in West Virginia at more than 97,000 Tuesday morning, with 85,000 new outages related to the most recent ice storm Monday night, when power to 12 substations and nearly 50 distribution circuits was knocked out, said Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye in an email.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 32,291 Appalachian Power customers were without service in Cabell County, as well as 18,169 in Wayne; 12,821 in Putnam; 7,424 in Lincoln; 4,439 in Jackson; 3,665 in Mason; and 1,847 Kanawha.
Nearly 2,600 workers are in damaged areas to restore electric service caused by the storms, including crews who traveled from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to help local workers and contractors repair damage.
Road and work conditions for those crews are hazardous, Moye said, and another weather system expected this week could bring wet snow, which is likely to stick on trees and lines that have ice on them, adding more weight.
West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 Engineer Scott Eplin estimated there were thousands of trees down across the area Tuesday, blocking roads and snarling power lines.
“If it was just clearing the snow, that’s one thing,” Eplin said in a news release. “Trees and brush really make things a challenge.”
District 2, which covers Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties, had help Tuesday from seven extra tree-cutting crews from other, less-affected districts. Still, Eplin said, it could take two or three days before things are back to normal.
DOH can clear trees from roads, but cutting trees snarled in power lines requires coordination with the power company.
The West Virginia National Guard said 27 of its members are mobilizing to assist local communities with their storm response. Equipment, such as chainsaws, dump trucks and trailers, as well as personnel will be in parts of Cabell, Putnam, and Wayne counties as early as Wednesday, according to an email from Maj. Holli Nelson.
“Multiple counties have reached out through our partners at the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management and placed requests for Guard assistance,” said Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, adjutant general of the WVNG, in the email. “Our One Guard team will be on the ground working shoulder-to-shoulder with local emergency management officials and first responders helping to get our communities stabilized and safe.”
Teams of “liaison officers” also will be sent to each county to assist with logistics and communications between Guard teams and local first responders and authorities.
Bill Elliott, an EMS worker for more than three decades in Lawrence County, Ohio, said even he was surprised by the damage brought by the storm Monday night.
“We have two squads stranded out in the county because of downed trees,” he said.
A senior supervisor at Lawrence County (Ohio) Emergency Medical Services, Elliott was home Monday night until he “couldn’t stand it anymore” and headed to Ironton to help fellow first responders.
“It was a nightmare,” Elliott said. “That’s some scary stuff with trees falling everywhere and the darkness. We cut several trees out of the road on our way out.”
Elliott said he was proud of first responders’ efforts despite the unfavorable conditions. Several roads in Lawrence County remained closed Tuesday. Motorists should check OHGO.com or the OHGO mobile app for updated traffic information.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday the state is taking necessary steps to clear roads and respond to the state of emergency brought on by winter storms.
“Front-line emergency responders continue to work hard to clear roads, trees and branches and support communities across the commonwealth as needed — including Kentucky National Guard soldiers and Kentucky State Police troopers providing wellness checks in counties suffering power outages,” Gov. Beshear said. “We remind Kentuckians to please stay off the roads if possible. They are slick and dangerous.”
As of noon, there were approximately 145,000 Kentucky customers without power, with numerous counties reporting downed trees.
With temperature expected to stay below freezing until Thursday, more ice could develop on roads and those that are already snow covered will likely stay that way for several days, and there could be more wintry weather on its way.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Winter Storm Watch from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 until 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 for portions of central, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow accumulations of over 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze also possible in the region.
Robert Hart, a lead forecaster in Charleston with the National Weather Service said this weather isn’t abnormal for February, though temperatures throughout the region have remained lower than previous years, for longer amounts of time.
When weather systems move up the eastern edge of the state, Hart said the area receives more snow, which has been through the past few winters. When systems move more toward the mountains in the west, however, they bring more rain and ice, as we’re seeing this year.
“We’ve been known to have some, I don’t want to say miserable, but pretty active Februarys where we can get system after system coming in,” Hart said. “We’ve been spoiled over the last few winters, though, where there’s maybe been some snow, but it certainly hasn’t been as cold. This year we’re remembering what else can come with winter weather.”