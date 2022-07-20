CHARLESTON — Lincoln County Schools will continue to operate under a state of emergency and the scrutiny of the West Virginia Department of Education.
The state of emergency was extended July 13 for another six months by a unanimous vote of the West Virginia Board of Education. The board previously issued a six-month extension at its December meeting.
The state of emergency has been ongoing for the past two years. State intervention began in 2020, when problems at Guyan Valley Middle School led to a Special Circumstance Review of the entire school system.
A state of emergency is not a takeover. Decisions are made at the county level, but there is increased supervision by the state. The school system must continue working with state liaisons appointed to Lincoln County, as well as with the Office of Accountability, the board stated in its ruling.
The school system also must continue to follow all improvement plans, and must have schedules ready for students no later than Aug. 10 for the coming year, the board said. The board also stressed its continued support of Superintendent Jeff Kelley.
Kelley told the board that Lincoln County has made much progress, but there is more work to do. The board noted the progress is impressive, but warned it will tolerate no backsliding and will fully take over operations of the county’s school system if necessary.
The board also heard from Lincoln County Board of Education President David Bell, who was recently elected along with three other new members. Bell asked for six more months of state supervision while the new board begins its work.
“Everywhere I go, there is a general dissatisfaction with the school system. That’s why we had 14 people running for four seats on our board of education. People aren’t happy and we, as a new board, don’t fully have a handle on the situation. We want their continued support while we get our feet on the ground,” Bell said.
The new board is poised to see the end of state intervention in Lincoln County, Bell said. Two members have doctorates, two have master’s degrees, and all are involved in the county school system in one way or another, he said. There is enough experience to right the ship, Bell said.
“We’re in a position to do things right, but we need more time,” Bell said.
The Lincoln County board is well on its way to making strides early, member Jody Pistore said. At its first meeting, the board switched Lincoln County High School from a trimester schedule back to a more traditional semester format and signed off on $5 million in financing for heating and cooling at the new Duval PK-8 and a turf field and bleachers at the high school.
“We will be asking for private as well as public funds to build a quality track for our track team as well. I think the new board members are elated with one another and will be able to work well with the one remaining member from the past board, as well as with Mr. Kelley and the state board of education, the principals, teachers and service employees, to provide the best quality education possible. I think, so far, it’s been a win-win scenario for all,” Pistore said.