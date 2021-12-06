CHARLESTON — State officials Monday discussed state and federal workforce shortage issues and the role the “benefits cliff effect” plays in exacerbating those shortages.
As Department of Health and Human Resources Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples explained, the benefits cliff is a national phenomenon that precludes individuals from accepting jobs or promotions because it would result in the immediate loss of safety net benefits including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments and, most notably, expanded Medicaid coverage.
“It is a logical reason someone would not take a job, would not take a promotion, not earn extra money,” he told the Joint Committee on Finance.
He used the example of a single person working a part-time minimum wage job, receiving SNAP benefits (commonly referred to as food stamps) and Medicaid.
If that person earns more than $18,000 a year, the worker would lose those benefits. They would need to earn $33,500 to break even for the value of those lost benefits, he said.
“That’s the problem,” he said.
He said loss of Medicaid benefits can be a particular deterrent to entering the workforce or accepting promotions, noting that premiums for Affordable Care Act coverage through the state marketplace are nearly $600 a month.
Scott Adkins, acting director for WorkForce West Virginia, said hirings have increased since the state had a record 69,000 job openings in July, but said job openings continue to outpace available workers.
“Right now, there’s about 10 job openings for every seven job seekers,” he said.
John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University, said national workforce participation rates have largely rebounded from a sharp downturn at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said a large number of job openings remain for lower-paying leisure and hospitality, and retail positions, whose workers are most likely to fall into the benefits cliff.
Samples said other states are looking at ways to ease the effects of the benefits cliff, including providing benefits on a sliding income scale rather than an arbitrary cut-off point, as well as phasing out benefits over time as the recipient’s income increases.
“It’s a national problem. It not a uniquely West Virginia problem, but we struggle with it, as does much of the rest of the country,” he said.
Committee members had no questions for the presenters Monday.
Also during Monday’s joint committee meeting, Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow said the state economy benefited from the infusion of billions of dollars of federal pandemic stimulus funds, but downplayed the effect of those funds on higher-than-projected sales tax and income tax collections in November.
He noted the last round of federal stimulus checks went out in March.
“There’s been no more direct payments to individuals, and still, the income tax is moving up,” he said.
Muchow added, “The U.S. economy is back on track. There’s no need for any additional stimulus, and now we’re growing independently of those funds.”
The West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy determined that federal pandemic stimulus packages have pumped a total of $12 billion into the state economy in the past year, including a total of $2.3 billion from the $1,400 individual stimulus checks issued in March. By comparison, the total 2021-22 state general revenue budget is $4.57 billion.