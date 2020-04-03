HUNTINGTON — Jeff McKay, owner of Summit Beer Station in Huntington, says a new state advisory permitting limited home delivery of beer and wine could save the state’s struggling brewing industry.
“West Virginia breweries are currently sitting on 2,400 barrels of beer,” McKay said. “That’s a lot of beer. If we are not able to sell that beer, there would be large implications, like state excise tax being reimbursed if brewers have to dump the beer.”
On Thursday, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooten issued an advisory permitting limited home delivery, only within West Virginia, of sealed beer and wine by certain licensees (Class A) to a person’s home for personal use and consumption during the state of emergency.
“Restaurants and bars licensed as private clubs, private wine restaurants, taverns and brewpubs may deliver beer to a person’s home in a sealed original container — bottles, cans and growlers — for personal use and consumption, if licensed to sell growlers, when the licensee is delivering take-away food orders,” the advisory reads. “Brewers and resident brewers may deliver beer in a sealed original container — growlers, bottles, cans or kegs.”
The same rules apply to wine sealed in its original container — bottles, cans and boxes — and wineries.
Third-party deliveries, such as via Grubhub and UberEats, are not permitted, the advisory added, as well as home deliveries in a cup or other container. Home delivery of liquor bottles or mixed alcoholic drinks is also not permitted. Distilleries and mini-distilleries are not permitted to home-deliver liquor.
McKay says Summit Beer Station’s delivery is now active on its online store at www.orderstart.com/summitbeerstation.
“We have already had lots of deliveries today,” he said Friday.
McKay said he and others worked with local and state officials and lawmakers to get this accomplished.
“This was all done to help the industry survive and adapt during this COVID-19 crisis,” he said. “West Virginia breweries really need everyone’s support right now, and that is what getting this limited home delivery is all about.”
McKay added that he hoped this could lead to permanent changes in home-delivery rules for breweries during the next legislative session.
“I’m pretty optimistic about it,” he said.