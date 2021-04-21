HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 24, on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street Exit of Interstate 64 in Cabell County, according to a news release.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement.
Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.