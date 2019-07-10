ASHLAND - An investigation continues after a woman was found dead near a riverbank in Ashland last week, even though officers say no foul play is suspected.
On July 2, the Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland received a call from Greenup County 911 in reference to an unresponsive female on the riverbank near Brittney Lane in South Shore, Kentucky. The woman was identified as Rayna A.K. Moore, 38, of South Shore.
According to Trooper Bobby King, Moore was found with drug paraphernalia around her, and no foul play is suspected in her death. However, an autopsy was requested and the case remains under investigation by Trooper Jeff Moore.
Other KSP personnel, along with the Greenup County coroner, Portsmouth EMS and the South Shore Fire Department, assisted Moore on scene.