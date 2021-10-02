GRAYSON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Post 14 is requesting the public’s help as part of an ongoing missing person investigation out of Carter County.
Police were contacted Wednesday after 15-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Goodridge walked away from a foster home on White Road that evening. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, athletic pants with a white stripe, and carrying a backpack. He is originally from Boone County, and has no known ties to Carter County or the surrounding area.
State police say it does not appear that the teen has attempted to reach out to family or friends, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Ashland Post at 606-928-6421.
