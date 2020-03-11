W.Va. State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint this week
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 13, at the intersection of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. An alternative checkpoint site has been selected as U.S. 60 near the 29th Street Exit of Interstate 64 in Huntington.
The focus of the checkpoint is driving-under-the-influence enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police detachment.