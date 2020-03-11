W.Va. State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint this week

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 13, at the intersection of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. An alternative checkpoint site has been selected as U.S. 60 near the 29th Street Exit of Interstate 64 in Huntington.

The focus of the checkpoint is driving-under-the-influence enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.

The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police detachment.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.