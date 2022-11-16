HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the intersection of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated at U.S. 60 at the 29th Street Exit.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt violations. There will also be saturation patrols in the area during the time frame.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police Detachment.
