West Virginia State Trooper S.D. Brody, right, testifies Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the trial of Armel Kent Stutler, 67, of Ona, at the first day of his murder trial in Cabell Circuit Court.

 Courtney Hessler/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After presenting one witness, the state rested its case Wednesday morning at the second day of a trial against an Ona man charged with murder in the 2018 shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend.

Armel Kent Stutler, 67, is on trial in Cabell County Circuit Court. An indictment charged him with one count of murder after he shot Philip Boggs, 70, to death Oct. 23, 2018, at the Barboursville home he shared with Stutler’s mother in the 5200 block of Heath Creek Road.

Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said the attack occurred when Stutler became enraged, believing Boggs was stealing from his mother. Defense attorney Abe Saad said the shooting was done in self-defense after Boggs attacked Stutler when he showed up to take his mother for an appointment with an attorney to resolve the theft issue.

Wednesday’s testimony started with West Virginia State Trooper S.D. Brody continuing his testimony about his investigation. Brody testified for about an hour Wednesday before the state rested its case. The defense will start presenting its case this morning.

Attorneys previously said they expected the trial to wrap up Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

