FRANKFORT, Ky. — The state’s first probable fatality related to vaping has been reported in Kentucky.
The fatality was a Kentucky man in his late 20s, according to a release from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, part of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The information was reported in the department’s weekly online update of investigations related to e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI).
As of Friday, there had been 48 reports of possible EVALIs. The fatality was included in 13 probable cases, the release said. A probable case means someone has a lung injury believed to be caused by vaping, but they also may have other health issues, like the flu or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.