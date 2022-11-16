West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice, right, unveils the 2022 state Christmas ornament, which is Babydog. It was created by artist Amanda Buckner, of Amanda’s Glass Art in Kanawha City, W.Va. Here, Babydog sits with the ornament made in her honor.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice unveiled her 2022 limited edition Christmas ornament Wednesday at the Culture Center.
Designed by Charleston stained-glass artist Amanda Buckner, this year’s ornament features Babydog, the Justice family’s dog. Justice said Gov. Jim Justice received Babydog as a gift on Christmas Eve a few years ago.
There are 500 ornaments, which will be sold in phases at $33 each at the Tamarack Marketplace at the Culture Center.
