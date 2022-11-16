The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice unveiled her 2022 limited edition Christmas ornament Wednesday at the Culture Center.

Designed by Charleston stained-glass artist Amanda Buckner, this year’s ornament features Babydog, the Justice family’s dog. Justice said Gov. Jim Justice received Babydog as a gift on Christmas Eve a few years ago.

