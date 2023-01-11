The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — One county school system received long awaited news during the latest meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education, while another received fresh guidance.

For the first time since November 2020, Lincoln County Schools is no longer operating under a state board-imposed state of emergency, following a unanimous West Virginia Board of Education vote at the state capitol complex Wednesday morning.

Reach Josh Ewers at joshewers@hdmediallc.com or 304-348-1723. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.