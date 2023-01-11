CHARLESTON — One county school system received long awaited news during the latest meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education, while another received fresh guidance.
For the first time since November 2020, Lincoln County Schools is no longer operating under a state board-imposed state of emergency, following a unanimous West Virginia Board of Education vote at the state capitol complex Wednesday morning.
Since November 2020, the state Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability has worked with Lincoln County Schools to make changes. Over two years, officials together made strides to establish a regularly meeting curriculum team, establish IEP writing standards, set and communicate student achievement performance standards and goals, establish instructional coach positions in math and English, facilitate staff coaching from outside sources, streamline financial processes and reduce unnecessary expenditures, and address or make plans to address facility issues.
The approval formally ends a saga of direct board interaction with the school system dating back to 2000, beginning with it being placed under immediate intervention that June. Control was returned to the Lincoln County Board of Education in 2012. In 2020, a comprehensive review of the school system was initiated stemming from issues in the areas of finance and transportation, focused first on Guyan Valley Middle School. The findings of that review led the state school board to initiate a districtwide state of emergency in November 2020.
“If we give you the keys back to the car, I’m going to ask you to keep the car in the center of the lane,” Board President Paul Hardesty said, addressing Lincoln County Board of Education President David Bell directly. “I promise you, and this is not a threat, if you run the car in the ditch I will, and this board will, come and get the keys.”
While Lincoln County Schools was given a stamp of approval on recommendation from the Office of Support and Accountability, during the same meeting, Clay County Schools continued its own less formal period of collaboration with the state board.
In November 2022, a Special Circumstance Review of Clay County Schools was initiated. According to its subsequent report, concerning factors included two levy failures in quick succession, declines in student performance, overuse of executive sessions during public meetings, and declining year-to-year carryover numbers reflected in the school system’s budget.
The review found a non-compliance by central office leadership as it pertained to not being “visibly present in the building assuring the West Virginia College and Career Readiness Content Standards were being delivered in a rigorous (active) manner," not properly evaluating central office staff and failing to provide standards-based instruction under principal leadership.
Former Clay County Schools Superintendent Joe Paxton left his position in November 2022 after reaching a “mutual agreement” with the Clay County Board of Education. State Department of Education Office of Support and Accountability senior officer Charlene Coburn said interim superintendent Joan Haynie had already worked to establish a leadership team by the time their review started. Haynie is currently working with school administrators to develop more systematic review processes and lines of communication regarding instructional strategies and achievement data.
While praising elements of the school system’s administrative team and indicating the district had “a good foundation” but had been “held back” by former leadership, Coburn recommended Clay County Board of Education members, largely new, receive training on function and importance of their roles; avoid the practice of including regular utility costs on levy calls; and work in financial planning collaboration with the Office of Support and Accountability.
“We feel like they have a foundation, but they need some support and we would like to partner with them from our office and assist with support in providing evidence-based instruction strategies and providing the college and career readiness standards,” Coburn said.
Blame was largely at the feet of former leadership.
“It was evident to the team that there was minimal support from the central office in prior years and this has contributed to the trajectory of downward academic process that we have been seeing in Clay County,” Coburn said. “That’s not always been the case.”
The report also strongly cautioned the school system to address 16 positions it has funded via finite Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars, a notion the state board characterized as a statewide issue among schools.
“We want to provide them with extreme caution at this point,” Coburn said. “It’s going to be crucial that they take a look at those positions and determine whether or not they can afford to keep those positions or do they need to look at a reduction in force.”
Haynie accepted the report’s findings.
“We must reject excuses and purpose in our hearts to deliver a first-class education to our students.” Haynie said.