CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Board of Education approved Wednesday transferring the state schools superintendent to instead lead the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
State Superintendent Clayton Burch requested the transfer in a letter to state school board members Friday. Burch’s salary will drop from $230,000 annually to about $142,000.
The board members approved the transfer in a voice vote with no dissent after spending less than 30 minutes in a closed session. After the vote, they returned behind closed doors. Former School Building Authority executive director David Roach was named Burch’s replacement as state superintendent.
“I appreciate the board considering the request,” Burch said.
He said he now has homes both in Putnam County and in Hampshire County, where the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is located.
“I had had conversations with the board president and I think that many of the board members have seen how much time and effort I’ve put at the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind,” he said.
“It’s one of those things when you feel you’re in the right place at the right time,” he said.
He noted he led the state’s education system through the COVID-19 pandemic, during which classrooms were closed for long stretches.
“I think if I were ever going to make a move to try to assist that school, I think now is the best time,” he said.
His transfer request letter also referenced family reasons and being able to provide “supports.” He said “the board understands my personal reasons” and declined to elaborate.
Later in the meeting, board President Paul Hardesty said, “It’s been very interesting the past five days, to say the least. When Superintendent Burch made his wishes known to us, we had a very brief conversation and he outlined the issue with his parents, and I’ve lived through that personally myself.”
Hardesty said, “I know Clayton’s heart is in the right place. He wants what’s best for his parents. There’s a lot of factors (that) came into play. And I know, deep down, Clayton has a real passion for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.”
Burch has estimated there will be 60-70 students in the upcoming school year at the institution, which is now one school despite the plural name. The school has a dormitory for students to stay there during the week.
“I’m also trying to build something there that is a support network for the entire deaf and blind community across the state,” he said, adding there are around 800-1,000 students across the state who are deaf, blind, vision impaired or hard of hearing.
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
