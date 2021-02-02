CHARLESTON — State tax collections bounced back in January after a disappointing December, figures complied by the Senate Finance Committee show.
January revenue collections of $444.68 million exceeded projections by $46.64 million and topped January 2020 collections by $7.15 million, or 1.6%.
It marks a rebound from December, when tax collections of $382.2 million missed estimates by $4.56 million, and were down $46.03 million, or 10.8%, from December 2019.
Gov. Jim Justice touted the numbers during the state COVID-19 briefing Monday, calling the revenue report, “terrific, terrific news.”
He noted that budget year-to-date revenue collections of $2.76 billion are $173 million above estimates, and up $4.7 million, or about two-tenths of a percent, over the same point in 2020.
“Last year at this point in time, we didn’t hardly even know what COVID was all about,” said Justice, who has consistently downplayed the impact the infusion that more than $3 billion of federal pandemic relief funds has had on the state economy and state tax collections.
Two major tax categories — personal income taxes and severance taxes — significantly beat expectations in January, after underperforming in December, suggesting timing issues with payments — something Justice alluded to Monday, noting that revenue “ebbs and flows as to when collections come in.”
Income tax — by far the largest single component of the state tax base — brought in $235.66 million in January, topping estimates by $26.56 million, after December collections of $159.6 million came up $10.85 million short.
Likewise, severance tax collections of $29 million topped estimates by $8.2 million, after December collections of $15.63 million were barely half of estimates, and were down $27.32 million from December 2019.
The other major component of state tax revenue, consumer sales taxes, took in $131.52 million for January, topping estimates by $220,000. That also exceeded January 2020 collections by $3.11 million, or about 2.4%.
Because sales taxes are remitted to the state a month after they are collected, January collections represent December sales, and December and January generally are two of the strongest months for sales tax collections.
Two major tax categories missed projections in December. Business and occupation tax collections — paid predominately by electric power companies and power plants — of $5.92 million came in $2.78 million, or 32%, below estimates.
Cigarette tax collections of $11.12 million were $780,000, or 6.6%, below estimates. That also could be a timing issue, since December collections of $16.79 million exceeded estimates.