CHARLESTON - West Virginia will provide more than $1.1 million needed to match federal money for a major runway safety improvement project at Tri-State Airport near Huntington, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday.
Justice said the funding will be the state match required to utilize $10 million in federal funding in order to get the first phase of the project underway.
"Airports are our heart. They're our lifeblood. They're the very first thing that we have to have to start growth," Justice said during a news conference in the Governor's Reception Room at the State Capitol.
Justice was joined at the announcement by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., who announced in May that the airport had been allocated the $10 million in federal funding.
"The powers that be all came to Congresswoman Miller and myself and said, 'OK, now look, we've got a real problem here and we've got to be able to find a million dollars to get Carol's $10 million,'" Justice said. "Well, we get it done. We just do it. And that's all there is to it."
Justice said he has requested the funds needed to begin the first phase of the project from the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs Development Council (IJDC). He said the state Department of Commerce will formally request the funds from the IJDC. Then, leaders with the council will review the request and give final approval before the funds can be officially transferred for use on the project.
Airport director Brent Brown said at the news conference that after crews drained a large pond near the runway safety area, a slope stability issue hidden by the impounded water was revealed.
The first phase of the project consists of improving 1,400 feet of runway safety area along the south edge of the airfield.
The funding announced by Justice would aim to stabilize the existing slope supporting the runway safety area, which will require over 1.2 million cubic yards of material.
Brown said in an interview with The Herald-Dispatch in May that the project is three-phased with a total estimated cost of $25 million to $35 million.
Brown said in May that he anticipates getting Phase 1 underway by February or March next year, though that timeline could change depending on weather.
