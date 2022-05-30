Ten years ago this week, the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery opened on a 348-acre tract of forest bordering the West Virginia State Police Academy at Institute, providing a peaceful, dignified resting place for those who served in the nation’s armed forces.
The day after the cemetery’s Memorial Day 2012 dedication ceremony, volunteers from the newly formed Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard provided a military rites service for the first veteran to be buried in the new cemetery.
The honor guard members had responded to a request for volunteers to learn the ropes of conducting such services.
After receiving the training, the group was asked to donate additional time and effort in the months and years to come to make certain military funeral honors would be available to all veterans desiring them when the time arrived for interment in the new cemetery.
“When I heard they were looking for volunteers, I spent a week thinking about joining, then decided to pay them a visit,” said Danny McKee of Cross Lanes, who served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970, including a stint at a base in South Vietnam. “Ten years and 1,100 funerals later, I’m still here.”
McKee is one of 20 volunteers who now make up the Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard. Its members, ranging in age from the mid-50s to mid-80s, conduct the rituals associated with military funerals, including solemnly draping an American flag over the casket, firing a synchronized three-volley rifle salute, playing a bugle solo of “Taps” and precisely folding the casket-top flag and presenting it to the next of kin.
“When we started, none of us knew how to fold a flag or fire the weapons,” McKee said, nodding at a nearby group of World War II-vintage M-1 Garand rifles on hand during a recent walk-through of a staged service held at the cemetery’s funeral pavilion. “But we learned, and we’re here in rain, snow and sunshine and have never missed a funeral.”
Honor Guard members wear matching black suitcoats, white dress shirts, black ties, black patent leather shoes and black garrison caps, each bearing a pin representing the member’s former military branch.
“Our members represent every branch of the armed forces except the Coast Guard,” said Don Ryan, president of the Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard Association. “Most of us are retired, but five of our guys are still working, and I work part-time.”
Some members volunteer for one or two funerals a month, while others participate in nearly every service that takes place at Kinnard. The number of funerals handled by the honor guard varies from week to week.
“This week, we only had one funeral, but last month we had seven funerals in one week — three of them on the same day,” Ryan said. “There were only five people at the funeral we had on Monday, but at another service last Thursday, there were 28 cars and I don’t know how many people.”
Ryan, McKee and Tom Hamilton, a former Army sergeant with six years of service, have been members of the honor guard since its inception.
Ryan spent three of his four years in the military with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, stationed at Washington’s Bolling Air Force Base, where duties included taking part in White House arrival ceremonies, receptions for heads of state, high-profile funerals and parades. During the last nine months of his military career, Ryan, a staff sergeant, was the non-commissioned officer in charge of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard’s Drill Team.
After joining the Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard, “I more or less became the trainer,” Ryan said.
The training process for new volunteers, who must be honorably discharged veterans, begins by viewing three military rites funerals conducted by the honor guard, to acquaint volunteers with what the ceremonies entail. Once new members are deemed ready to participate, “we give them uniforms and they give us their time,” Ryan said.
“I make it to as many services as I can,” said Walt Chandler of Cross Lanes, who served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972, including a posting at Cam Rahn Bay, South Vietnam, and joined the honor guard in 2014. “The camaraderie, the stories — they keep you coming back. If we didn’t like it, we wouldn’t do it.”
“What we do is all for the vets,” said Roger Cox, a former Air Force staff sergeant and a retired employee of the West Virginia Tax Department, who joined the honor guard five years ago. “But this is a great group of people to work with.”
The Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard continues to be on the lookout for a few good men, according to Ryan.
“We’re all getting up there in age,” he said. “We lost three members last year.”
Seven former honor guard members are among the 1,600 veterans buried at the Institute cemetery since its opening 10 years ago.
The cemetery is named in honor of Donel C. Kinnard, a Logan native with a 22-year Navy career that included service as a hospital corpsman attached to Marine combat units and three Navy underwater demolition teams in Vietnam and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.
The recipient of the Navy Cross and Bronze Star awards and seven Purple Heart medals for combat wounds, Kinnard returned to civilian life in West Virginia, where he served as state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and chairman of the West Virginia Veterans Council, where he played a key role in creating the first state cemetery for West Virginia veterans.
Kinnard died in 2009, and in accordance with his wishes, his ashes were interred in the cemetery bearing his name the day following its dedication ceremony. He is now one of about 1,600 veterans interred at the cemetery.
At noon on Monday, the public is invited to attend a retirement of the flag ceremony at the cemetery, during which the honor guard will officiate.