West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Haley Bunn, second from left, applauds during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the Putnam County Family Treatment Court. Bunn is joined by treatment court coordinator Jilyan "Paige" Harris, second from right, and treatment court worker Steve Postle. State family treatment court specialist Chautle Haught looks on from far left.
WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Putnam County judge said he hopes a new program there will be “instrumental” in reducing the number of children in foster care in the county.
Putnam marked the official opening of its family treatment court Tuesday with a ceremony at the judicial building in Winfield.
“Drugs have had a serious impact, not just on our community but the state, and they’ve been devastating to particularly families and children,” Circuit Court Judge Joseph Reeder said. “The family treatment court is a step that the court has taken to address some of those issues.”
Similar to adult and juvenile drug courts, which target adults convicted of crimes and juveniles involved in the juvenile justice system, family treatment courts are designed to “address the impact of serious drug addiction in matters involving allegations of child abuse and neglect,” Reeder said.
Respondents in the family treatment court will be those parents who have been found to have abused or neglected their children because of their addictions, he said. The goal of the court is to provide intense services and supervision to reunite the parents with their children more quickly, Reeder said.
There are 92 Putnam County children, and 6,100 statewide, in foster care or with a relative as a result of abuse and neglect, Reeder said.
“The idea is to cut those numbers down by reuniting those families and, hopefully, our family treatment court will be instrumental in doing that,” he said.
The judge said many of the county’s abuse and neglect cases are driven by drug addiction.
Putnam already has adult and juvenile drug courts, but it didn’t have a mechanism for treatment courts, in regard to abuse and neglect cases, where there’s not necessarily a criminal component, he said.
Once the program is up and running, Reeder said, it will have 30 participants, at most, at a time.
The Putnam County Family Treatment Court, as well as one that recently opened in Raleigh County, will be paid for with a two-year grant from the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. In total, West Virginia has 13 family treatment courts, according to the state Supreme Court.
The state’s first family treatment court opened in October 2019 in Boone County, according to the Supreme Court. There have been 137 graduates statewide among 361 family treatment court participants so far.
Chautle Haught, family treatment court specialist for the Supreme Court, said the program will take the place of an improvement period for families that have abused or neglected their children.
“It’s extremely structured, it’s extremely rigid, in terms of things that they have to achieve in order to be able to go to the next milestone,” Haught said. “Our ultimate goal is to safely reunify children back into the home with parents that are in recovery.”
During the family treatment court program, parents are able to see their children more often than in traditional abuse and neglect cases, which is beneficial, she said.
Haught said the availability of the program depends on resources and the willingness of judges.
“This is a lot of extra work, that he’s not going to be compensated for, other than within himself,” she said. “So, a lot of judges just don’t have the time. We know their dockets are riddled with abuse and neglect cases, so this is an opportunity to do something different.”
