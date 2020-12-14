HUNTINGTON — West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general last week in the lawsuit that argues Facebook Inc. has and will continue to illegally shut down competition in order to grow a social network monopoly.
Facebook has acted in a predatory manner when it previously acquired competitors and cut services to smaller companies, depriving users form the benefits of competition, all to help boost profits through advertising revenue, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said.
“America thrives best with robust competition,” he said. “We must not condone actions that block meaningful access to competition and exploit a user’s private information. Such behavior reduces consumer choice, stifles innovation and degrades privacy protections for millions.”
Facebook is a social networking service that started in 2004. While it allows the sharing of content online without charging users a monetary fee, it instead “provides these services in exchange for a user’s time, attention and private data,” Morrisey said.
The lawsuits claim multiple violations of federal antitrust laws, stating the company uses various methods to impede its competitors to maintain dominance of the market and secure billions of dollars in advertising revenue. The company has done this by way of two strategies — either purchasing or squashing third-party software developers.
As examples, the lawsuit points to Facebook’s purchase of WhatsAPP and Instagram, other social media platforms, for $19 billion and $1 billion, respectively — which were significantly higher than their market values.
The group further states Facebook targets competitors with a “buy or bury” mentality, meaning if a competitor refuses to be bought out, Facebook effectively eliminates its ability to operate within its social media platform.
The attorneys general seek to block Facebook from acquiring other businesses valued at $10 million or more without advance notice to the states. It also seeks to stop ongoing and future illegal, anticompetitive conduct, as well as a court order to divest illegally acquired companies.