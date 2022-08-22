The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SWEET SPRINGS — As Leah Trent completed the prelude to the hymn “Hail Holy Queen” on a reed organ in the choir loft, 35 people standing at the pews below added their voices to the melody, filling West Virginia’s oldest standing Catholic church with sound.

Monday’s celebration of the Mass of the Feast of the Assumption and an accompanying ice cream social are an annual tradition dating to the mid-19th Century at St. John’s Catholic Chapel in this Monroe County farming community.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.