CHARLESTON — The recent statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning in West Virginia expired Monday, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice.
This comes after the state received sufficient rainfall over the past several days, according to a news release.
Standard spring burning season laws and regulations are in effect. Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.
Fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.
Anyone violating these regulations face citations and fines.
