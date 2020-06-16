CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents are being encouraged to fill out their census forms and participate in fun events happening across the state Wednesday.
The CountMeInWV Coalition, Our Future WV and community partners are hosting a statewide day of action to encourage all West Virginians to complete the 2020 U.S. Census form, according to Carey Jo Grace with CountMeInWV.
The events will include the Census Hubs, which are locations where people can access a computer and get assistance with the census, online raffles, art and coloring contests for children, community cookouts and more.
Nine basic demographic questions are asked throughout the census relating to how many people live in a household, age, sex, race, whether residents rent or own their property, phone number and a few other factors. It’s completely confidential under federal law.
Grace said CountMeInWV is a catalyst for other efforts to assist the residents.
“These strategies are needed to assist residents who may have privacy concerns or need assistance utilizing online processes,” she said. “In addition, some may be unaware that their communities receive government benefits for being counted.”
In Charleston, A More Excellent Way Life Center Church at 504 Virginia St. W. will have a celebration beginning at noon Wednesday, featuring booths, speakers, refreshments, and census and voter registration assistance.
“The neighbors in the West Side neighborhood in Charleston are low income, making it among the lowest income neighborhoods in America,” said Chief Apostle Robert Haley.
More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/apostlehaley.
Additional events are being hosted across the state by individual CountMeInWV Fellowship recipients.
Sponsoring organizations include Williamson Family Resource Center, Burnsville Library, Calhoun County FRN, Community Connections Inc., Mason County FRN, Mercer County NAACP, New River Health, Ohio County FRN, Race Matters Greenbrier Valley, Mullens Opportunity Center, Raleigh County Community Action, Randolph County Commission, RESET Inc., Lincoln County Schools, Summers County Huddle, Tri-State Literacy Council and Upshur County FRN.
For more information about CountMeInWV and Wednesday’s day of action, contact Grace at 304-747-8805 or careyjo@ourfuturewv.org and check out the CountMeInWV Day event on Facebook, which gives a full listing of events and locations.
West Virginia receives over $7 billion in federal money each year for basic programs like education, infrastructure, health care and senior services, and this funding is determined solely by data collected in the U.S. Census.
“Billions more federal dollars are funneled to our state through grant and loan programs that rely on census data to determine areas of need,” Grace said. “Businesses, hospitals, school districts and others also rely on census data for community planning and development. State and federal legislative seats are reallocated and districts redrawn every decade based on population shifts reflected in the census.”
According to U.S. Census data as of Tuesday, West Virginia’s response rate had climbed to an estimated 53%, ranking it below the national estimated response rate of 61.4%.
In 2010, West Virginia’s response rate was 59.1%, according to the U.S. Census.
To respond to the 2020 census if you have not already done so, visit https://2020census.gov.