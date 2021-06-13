ROANOKE, W.Va. — The 57th annual meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women Inc. is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia, according to a news release.
“I’m so excited about seeing our members and being able to talk with them in person,” said Anna Pompa Gillespie, a Brooke County resident and president of the WVFDW. “This organization is family to me, and leading a political organization virtually has been a challenge.”
The meeting will feature a business session with election of officers, an awards luncheon with a special guest speaker to be announced and workshops featuring leadership training.
Democratic Women participate and study government at all levels but focus particularly on those issues that affect the lives of women and families. All Democratic women and men are welcome to attend.
A block of rooms is set aside for guests for Friday and Saturday evening, if desired.
Hotel reservations can be made by calling 304-269-7400, using group code 7199885, WVFDW. Please make reservations early.
Event registration is $45 per person. Contact your county club for more information and to register for event. Visit www.facebook.com/WVFDW for updates.