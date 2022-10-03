The next WV Statewide Independent Living Council meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The council will meet at the WV Division of Rehabilitation Services’ 3rd Floor Conference Room, 10 McJunkin Ave., in Nitro, West Virginia, but there is also an option to join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82194833004?pwd=MitrVlVhSUl5RUNwL2Zibm02bUM0UT09. Meeting ID: 821 9483 3004. Passcode: 802640. Or dial +1 301 715 8592. Meeting ID: 821 9483 3004. Passcode: 802640.
All materials distributed during council meetings and activities by staff, presenters or participants must be provided in accessible formats. Contact the SILC office to identify required formats for meetings.
Formats for all other activities must include large print, computer diskette, audio cassette and Braille.
