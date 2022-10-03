The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The next WV Statewide Independent Living Council meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The council will meet at the WV Division of Rehabilitation Services’ 3rd Floor Conference Room, 10 McJunkin Ave., in Nitro, West Virginia, but there is also an option to join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82194833004?pwd=MitrVlVhSUl5RUNwL2Zibm02bUM0UT09. Meeting ID: 821 9483 3004. Passcode: 802640. Or dial +1 301 715 8592. Meeting ID: 821 9483 3004. Passcode: 802640.

